Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wicked weather today

BILLINGS — We're coming off a few days of strong to severe thunderstorms and it's likely we'll see those storms fire up again today. Some storms could get quite wicked.

There's a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of severe weather this afternoon through this evening across the Q2 viewing area. Some storms could produce strong, gusty winds, periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, lightning, and small to large hail. There is also a LOW risk of tornado activity.

Daily showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the long Memorial Day weekend into early next. We'll need to keep watch for storms that could turn strong to severe.

As we get into the middle of next week, high pressure will begin to take over and start to limit shower and thunderstorm activity. Still some uncertainty on that, so we'll continuing to monitor over the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 70s across the weekend into Monday then 70s/80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com