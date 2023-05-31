Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wicked weather coming

Posted at 4:39 AM, May 31, 2023
BILLINGS — A couple shots of energy will ripple through today increasing the chance of strong to even severe storms this afternoon as we prepare for a cold front to push through tomorrow which will definitely bring a better chance of severe storms Thursday into Friday. These storms could produce strong winds, frequent lightning, and small to large hail.

An area of low pressure will move up from the southwest that will pull a hefty amount of moisture in from the Gulf, so we are expecting periods of heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday. This could lead to flash flooding. Billings, Roundup, Red Lodge, and Hysham could receive up to 1.5" of rain during those two days while Miles City, Lame Deer, Cody, and Sheridan could pick up about 1".

A chance of rain and thunderstorms will remain with us through the weekend into early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, 60s/70s Friday and Saturday, mainly 70s on Sunday then 70s/80s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

