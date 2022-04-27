Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wet weather

BILLINGS — We begin a wetter and cooler weather pattern today as another short wave moves through bringing rain this evening in Billings and areas east. There could even be a rumble of thunder or two.

A deep area of low pressure will deliver a better chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times with up to an inch of rainfall possible in most areas. Just over an inch could fall in eastern Montana.

A slight chance of rain remains on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry as high pressure briefly takes over.

Another system is forecast to impact the area starting Monday night. Still some uncertainty with this system so stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s today and tomorrow then 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will bounce around in the 30s and 40s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

