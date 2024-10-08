Q2 Billings Area Weather: More warmth and decreasing haze & smoke on Wednesday

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure has been fairly stationary over Montana and Wyoming the last few days, which has allowed our weather to get warmer and quieter, but it's also allowed the smoke and haze from area fires to remain in our air. Tonight will also be a clear night with slightly milder overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and hazy to locally smoky day with slightly warmer and well-above-average highs. The haze and smoke will start getting pushed eastward as a cold front approaches our region. The front will pass overhead late Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing more clouds, cooler air and pushing away much of the haze.

That trough of low pressure will take a couple days to move past the northern Rockies. We can expect more clouds Thursday through early Saturday with a slightly stronger breeze and a cooling trend to just above average. Another ridge will build over us from Sunday through Tuesday, which will mean fewer clouds and another warming trend.