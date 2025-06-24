Q2 Billings Area Weather: More warmth ahead, with a few chances for rain showers

BILLINGS — We began our warming trend on Tuesday in Montana and Wyoming, but we also had plenty of clouds stream overhead, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in northern Wyoming and far eastern Montana. Most of the active weather will quiet down after midnight, and we'll have a quiet, mild start to Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon we'll have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms over our far eastern Montana and Wyoming counties, with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Areas to the west will be clearer and warmer. The first of several waves of energy will bring more clouds and a slight chance for showers Thursday.

A second trough of low pressure will be close on the heels of the first on Friday and Saturday, and we'll have a scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will likely rise through Thursday before cooling back to average on Friday and Saturday. We'll have another warming trend next Sunday and Monday.