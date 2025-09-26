Q2 Billings Area Weather: More warm and smoky sunshine for our area on Saturday

BILLINGS — A lot of smoke from fires in Idaho and western Montana, along with smoke from as far away as Washington and Oregon moved over the rest of Montana and northern Wyoming on Friday. We had plenty of sunshine above that smoke, but we aren't finished with the haze just yet. We'll have a hazy, cool start Saturday, too.

The smoke will continue to push from west to east across our region on Saturday, but we will continue to have plenty of sun shining through the haze. Highs will also be above average for all areas. The smoke will gradually push northward Saturday evening, and we'll have a lot more sun and warmth with less smoke on Sunday.

Late Sunday and Monday a large trough of low pressure will begin pushing westward from the West Coast, and we can expect increasing clouds. There will be rain showers mainly in the west. Late Tuesday and Wednesday we'll have a cooling trend with more clouds, with further cooling and more rain showers late next week.