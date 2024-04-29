Q2 Billings Area Weather: More unsettled weather this week

BILLINGS — A few shots of energy will keep an unsettled weather pattern in place this week and a cold front will bring cooler temperatures.

The Beartooths and the Bighorns could pick up several inches of snow in the higher elevations by Monday night. The foothills could even see a rain/snow mix. Billings will have a slight chance for showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon into the evening.

A passing cold front will produce strong wind gusts, first in the western foothills Monday before spreading across the rest of the area on Tuesday. Gusts 30-50 mph will be possible, especially north and east of Miles City where heightened fire weather concerns will be in place most of Tuesday.

Another shot of energy aims to push through Wednesday and Thursday, keeping chances for lower elevation rain and mountain snow in the forecast through at least Friday morning.

There is some uncertainty on how the weather will pan out for the weekend. It will get warmer, but rain chances could remain. We'll keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com