Q2 Billings Area Weather: More unsettled weather heading our way this week

BILLINGS — Roads are very icy and there is patchy fog in the area so take it slow during your commute on Monday morning.

High pressure will keep mainly dry conditions in place through through Wednesday across most of the area, but a few snow showers will be possible across our western mountains on Tuesday. A better chance of snow moves in Wednesday night into Thursday/Thanksgiving morning and then again Friday morning through Saturday morning. Up to around an inch of total snow is possible across the region.

It will be a bit warmer on Monday with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s (foothills), but a few spots may not get out of the mid-20s in our northeast counties. Expecting generally breezy winds during the day, but gap winds will increase along the western foothills by Monday evening and linger through Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph (if not stronger) possible.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s on Tuesday, low-to-upper 30s on Wednesday, mainly 20s on Thanksgiving Day, 20s and 30s on Friday then mainly 20s across the weekend.

Lows will mainly be in the 10s and 20s Monday and Tuesday nights, mainly 10s on Wednesday and Thursday nights then single digits and 10s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com