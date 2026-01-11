Q2 Billings Area Weather: More unseasonable warmth and gusty wind coming our way

BILLINGS — A strong ridge of high pressure dominated the weather of much of the western U.S. on Saturday, and that will be much of our weather story going forward. We'll have a few clouds overnight, but also some clear patches and gusty wind. It should be a decent night to see the Northern Lights, but you'll want to dress for it due to the continued gusty wind.

Lows won't fall far Sunday morning, ranging from the mid 20s to the upper 30s, and that morning boost along with stronger wind and some afternoon sun will push highs even higher Sunday afternoon. We can expect upper 40s to upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday will bring stronger wind, unfortunately, but we'll also have highs in the 50s and lower 60s both days.

Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings will continue to be in effect for areas from Livingston northward toward the Canadian border from this evening though at least Monday, but they're a good bet on Tuesday, too. After Wednesday we will begin to cool with a weather pattern change, but we'll remain above average through next Saturday.