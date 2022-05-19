Q2 Billings Area Weather: More typically a March 20th than a May 20th forecast

BILLINGS — An upper low spins southward from Canada across southern Montana and northern Wyoming overnight through Friday. This will bring rain, snow, and more wind, although nut as gusty as Thursday.

North facing mountain slopes could pick up 3 to 8 inches with some slushy snow is the mountain foothills early Friday. Even the lower elevations could pick up a light coat of snow in the grassy areas that will melt quickly.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-25s to mid-30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. This could cause damage to flower and vegetable gardens and put some frost on windshields.

A progressive warm up will follow with highs approaching 80 in a week.