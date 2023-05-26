Q2 Billings Area Weather: More thunderstorms with potential for heavy rain

BILLINGS — Conditions are right for a few severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind and hail over the next couple of evenings. There is also a threat of heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding of low-lying areas and urban streets.

For Friday, the atmosphere is more primed for large hail and strong winds than we have seen so far this season for areas east of Billings. Once again, heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of low lying areas, fields and urban streets.

This pattern of warm afternoons with the threat of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will continue through Memorial Day and beyond.

Highs will be mainly in the upper 60s to low 80s with the warmest readings favoring areas east of Billings.