Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine today

BILLINGS — High pressure keeps dry conditions in place across the area today with lots of sunshine to go around. Clouds will begin to move in tomorrow ahead of a trough that will bring snow to the western side of the state. We shouldn't get any of that precipitation.

Our next chance for snow will come Sunday into Sunday night as a cold front pushes through. Daily snow showers will be possible in its wake through mid next week. There is still some uncertainty on the impact of this system, but a blend of models indicates several inches could fall. Winter storm conditions cannot be ruled out. I would plan on a slippery commute Monday morning, though.

Winds will still be strong along the foothills with gusts over 40 mph possible through tomorrow then up to 50 mph on Saturday. Should get a break come Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s through the weekend then 10/20s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly teens through the weekend then single digits/10s early next week.

