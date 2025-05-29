Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine, breezes and warmth on Friday

BILLINGS — We've had a combination of sunshine, blue sky and Canadian wildfire smoke over eastern Montana and Wyoming on Thursday. A small disturbance is moving over Montana at this time, and it will push overhead overnight. We will have more clouds before sunrise, a few rain showers will be possible, but little rain will fall.

Thankfully that wave of energy will also help to push the smoke from Canada further east, so we'll have a lot more blue sky and warmth Friday afternoon. Saturday will be warmer with a ridge of high pressure overhead, and the ridge will still be in control the first half of Sunday, and we'll likely be slightly warmer than Saturday.

That quiet, very warm weather will come to a screeching late Sunday and early next week with a larger trough of low pressure moving over the northern and central Rockies. The exact path is tough to pin down at this time, but we'll have rain, thunderstorms, gusty wind, and highs will cool 20-30 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.