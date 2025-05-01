Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine and warmth on Friday and Saturday

BILLINGS — One final wave of energy moved from Canada over eastern Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and it brought scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty wind. That active weather is on its way out of the region, however, and we can expect decreasing clouds and quieter weather beginning Friday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a mostly sunny to sunny sky to the northern Rockies on Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will rapidly warm to well-above-average levels. Highs will climb into the 70s and lower 80s for most areas from Friday through Sunday, but another trough of low pressure is coming our way, too.

We can expect increasing clouds Sunday with a slight chance of showers late in the day. Monday will be much cooler with areas of rain and stronger wind along with mountain snow. We will have lingering rain showers through Tuesday afternoon, but we'll warm back above average late next week with more clouds next Thursday.