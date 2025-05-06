Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine and warmer weather on Wednesday

BILLINGS — After the good rain and snow Montana and Wyoming received much of Monday, we had the lingering clouds from that storm overhead on Tuesday, keeping our highs below average. We'll be losing the clouds overnight and Wednesday, which will lead to a slightly cooler morning, but a rapid warmup for everyone by Wednesday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will be building over the northern Rockies the next few days, and the warming trend which will begin on Wednesday will continue through this weekend. A small wave of energy will spawn scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but we'll remain quite warm and many of us will stay dry.

Late Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday, we can expect increasing clouds as a Pacific storm moves our direction. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be well above average in the lower to mid 80s. We will go from a breezy Sunday to a windier Monday, and we'll have chances for showers both days. Rain will be even more likely next Tuesday.