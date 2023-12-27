Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Sunshine And Seasonably Cool On Wednesday

BILLINGS — The first of two small areas of low pressure moved over Montana Tuesday afternoon, but it only bright a few light snow flurries and gusty wind. That small system will pass by overnight, and we can expect more sunshine on Wednesday. Tonight will be seasonably chilly, and Wednesday will be seasonably cool with more sunshine and weaker breezes.

The ridge will control our weather on Wednesday, but a second small area of low pressure will move up and over the ridge Thursday, weakening it and pushing it further south. It will be so moisture-starved, however, that we'll only get a few clouds and stronger breezes again like Tuesday, but there will be no good chance for rain or snow for Montana or Wyoming.

The ridge will move back over the northern Rockies Friday and this weekend, which means we'll end the year on a quiet, bright, and dry note. Thankfully, we'll end the year with above average precipitation. There is a chance for another Pacific storm to gradually increase our clouds New Year's Day Monday with isolated snow showers next Tuesday.