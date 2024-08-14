Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine and seasonable warmth on Thursday

BILLINGS — Another wave of showers and thunderstorms moved over Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing some areas much needed, but not as many areas as we'd like. Some of the showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight, but they'll be gone by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a brighter and warmer day for our region while we're between the small troughs of low pressure. The third disturbance in four days will move our direction on Friday, and after a quiet morning, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, but they'll go to bed overnight.

A strong ridge of high pressure will start building over the Intermountain West this weekend, and it will stay in control of our weather for the most part through the middle of next week. We'll have more sun Saturday, then increasing clouds Sunday with showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday.