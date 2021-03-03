Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Sunshine and Mild Temperatures

BILLINGS — The beautiful and milder than normal weather rocks on! High pressure will continue to keep us dry into the weekend. It's "Get Outdoors!" weather.

Our next system moves in from the west and begins to increase cloud cover across the region Sunday into Monday and a chance for rain or even snow by Tuesday as well. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures and attempt to knock daytime highs back down around seasonal by the middle of next week.

Daytime temperatures in Billings will continue to increase steadily with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s then upper 50s to low 60s Thursday through Saturday before cooling down into the mid to upper 50s Sunday as the cold front pushes through.

Billings: Sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sheridan: Sunny today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 20s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.

