Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine and heat with weaker wind on Sunday

BILLINGS — We now return Montana and Wyoming to its regularly-scheduled summer season, already in progress. After a few cooler than average days, a ridge of high pressure brought the heat and sun of summer back to our region on Saturday. Many of us had moderate breezes along with the hot sunshine, but that wind will weaken.

High pressure will remain in control of our region's weather Sunday and most of Monday. That will lead to a hotter day on Sunday, and a hotter-than-average Monday, but it will cool slightly due to increasing clouds. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but greater chances aren't too far away, either.

Another cold front from the north will sweep over the northern Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday, and that will lead to a drastic drop in temperatures, more clouds, rain and thunderstorms and gusty wind. Highs will fall from the 90s to the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before becoming much more seasonable late next week.