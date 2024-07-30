Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine and heat with less smoke on Wednesday

BILLINGS — A small trough of low pressure moved over Montana and Wyoming Tuesday, and its cold front brought cooler air, showers and isolated thunderstorms to mainly western Montana and started to clear the western sky of wildfire smoke. We'll have only isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening before the cold front moves eastward.

A ridge of high pressure will then regain control of the weather over the Intermountain West, and that will mean a return to more sunshine and hotter weather. Wednesday will be a fairly seasonable day under a mostly sunny sky, with more sunshine and more heat on Thursday, followed by very hot weather for Montana and Wyoming by Friday.

The ridge will remain in control of our weather this weekend and early next week, but some monsoon moisture will make its way north toward our region. We can expect more clouds late Saturday and Sunday along with a slight chance of showers Sunday. More monsoon moisture will bring seasonable weather with isolated showers early next week.