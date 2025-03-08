Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sunshine and a windier and warmer weekend ahead

Milder weather with stronger wind in the short term, more rain and snow in the long term
Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — The snow and cold from Thursday is gone as that storm is moving away from Montana and Wyoming. We had a noticeable warmup on Friday back to seasonable levels, but the warming trend is far from over. We can expect a mostly clear and breezy night, with lows staying a handful of degrees warmer than average Saturday morning.

We will have a mostly sunny sky on Saturday and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with the wind getting stronger. This will all be happening under a strong ridge of high pressure, so we have no good chances for rain or snow in the short term. Highs will be around 10 degrees above average Saturday, and 5 degrees warmer than that Sunday.

The ridge will begin breaking down Monday with more clouds and continued windy weather. There will be a chance for rain showers late Monday and early Tuesday, and highs will fall with the passage of a cold front. Wednesday will be mild, but a deeper trough will bring more rain and snow chances next Thursday and Friday with a cooldown.

