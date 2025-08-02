Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sun than clouds on Sunday and seasonably warm

BILLINGS — Much like Thursday and Friday, Montana and Wyoming had scattered showers and thunderstorms spawn over the mountains and move over the lower elevations. Aside from that, we had a seasonably warm early August day. We will have decreasing clouds overnight and a quiet beginning to Sunday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, but they will be less likely and less numerous than the last few days. Another wave of energy will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but not everyone will get them. We'll have more breezes and seasonable highs on Tuesday.

Another small trough of low pressure will begin moving our way by the middle of next week. We'll have a few more moderate breezes Wednesday, but it will also be mostly sunny and hot. We'll then have continued breezy weather with more clouds and cooler highs through next Saturday, with a few thunderstorms possible.