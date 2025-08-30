Q2 Billings Area Weather: More sun and warmth on Sunday and Labor Day Monday

BILLINGS — Although most of the monsoonal moisture from this past week is leaving Montana and Wyoming, we had enough residual moisture on Saturday to spawn isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. We can expect fewer clouds and quieter weather overnight, and we'll have a quiet start to Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer days with few if any rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be warmer than they've been for about a week, and we'll be warmer than average, too. The ridge of high pressure will deliver highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s, so enjoy it, but be safe on the holiday!

A cold front will move southward from Canada beginning on Tuesday afternoon. We'll have morning sunshine and afternoon clouds, along with moderate breezes and the start of a cooling trend. We'll have a slight chance for showers late Tuesday and Wednesday, but little rain will fall. We'll be more seasonable late next week.