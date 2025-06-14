Q2 Billings Area Weather: More strong to severe thunderstorms tonight & Saturday

BILLINGS — Strong thunderstorms began this morning in western Montana, and by the afternoon the strong to severe thunderstorms were rumbling over the central part of the state. They have already brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail over 1.5" in diameter. Areas from Billings eastward will have more thunderstorms tonight.

The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will return both Saturday and Father's Day Sunday for our region, most likely over southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming. Both weekend mornings will likely be fairly quiet, but please be wary of thunderstorms with strong wind, heavy rain and hail both afternoons.

Another wave of moisture and energy will move over our region late Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. That system will deliver more of a cooling of our temperatures, more clouds, rain and scattered thunderstorms. Once we get past Tuesday evening, a ridge of high pressure will try to build overhead, which will bring warmer, drier weather.