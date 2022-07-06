BILLINGS — Here we go again!

There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening as more energy pulses through. Gusty winds up to 60 mph, up to ping pong ball size hail, lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall with some flooding possible between 3 PM – 11 PM. The threat stays with us tomorrow as well.

Once the storms calm down, we segue into a few days of hot weather with highs in the 90s at least on Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 80s (with some 90s) today, 80s/90s tomorrow through Saturday then 80s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

