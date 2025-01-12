Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow tonight and Sunday; wind & colder air ahead

BILLINGS — Saturday hasn't been quite as windy as Friday for most of Montana and Wyoming, but the wind has continued. Some snow has been falling, but more is in the forecast from tonight through much of Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through late Sunday and early Monday. Most lower elevations will get 1-2", but the foothills of Bighorn County will get 5-10", and the mountains will get 1-2 feet of snow.

Colder air will push into eastern Montana Sunday and early next week before retreating back into Canada. Another small impulse will bring additional light snow showers to far eastern Montana on Monday, but most areas will be drier. We can expect fewer clouds next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge builds to our west, and temperatures will warm above average, but it will be accompanied by several more days of strong wind.

Another trough of low pressure will approach Montana and Wyoming late next week from western Canada, and we can expect increasing clouds late next Thursday and Friday. The wind will weaken, but temperatures will start falling, the clouds will increase, and we'll have better chances for snow beginning next Friday. As that trough continues on its way, much colder air will arrive and next Saturday will be much colder than average for mid-January.