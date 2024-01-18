Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow tonight and early Thursday with gusty wind

BILLINGS — The first of two rounds of snow moved over much of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming Wednesday morning and afternoon. After a brief break, another impulse will push over our region overnight and early Thursday, which will deliver more snow and gusty wind late tonight through around midday Thursday. Please drive carefully on the snow-covered, icy roads.

We'll have brief clearing of our sky with much colder air arriving Friday morning. After the cold air pushes over our region, we'll have increasing clouds, which will keep highs quite cold Friday afternoon. There will be a slight chance of light snow showers Friday, but most to all of the snow that falls will be in the western part of the state. A ridge will then begin building over the northern Rockies this weekend.

Saturday will likely be the first above-freezing and above average average day that much of our region has had in almost two weeks, due to the ridge of high pressure beginning to build over Montana and Wyoming. We'll still have a lot of high clouds and a slight chance of showers, but we'll be warmer than average. We'll have fewer clouds the first half of next week, with highs remaining above average for January.