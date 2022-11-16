Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow is followed by a cold blast

BILLINGS — We get a 1-2 weather punch. First is a quick shot of snow moving through Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Then some of the coldest air of the season so far.

A disturbance brought light snow showers to the area Tuesday night. Snow accumulation will be as high as 6 inches in the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains and up to 4 inches in the Pryor/Bighorn Mountains. Plan on hazardous travel for your Wednesday morning commute, especially near the mountains, with slick spots elsewhere.

Snow will spread south over the area by Wednesday evening, with the heaviest snowfall expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Greatest totals will be found along the southern mountains and foothills with 3 to 7 inches expected. Plan on hazardous travel for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Cold air drops Thursday afternoon temperatures to only the teens with morning readings by early Friday in the single digits above and below zero with additional wind chill values. A gradual but steady warm up into the middle of next week is expected.