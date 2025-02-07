Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow Friday and very cold next week

BILLINGS — Snow is our biggest concern for Friday. After a relatively quiet weekend, cold and light snow will dominate our weather next week.

Another round of snow will move across the area through Friday evening. Travel will once again be impacted by falling and blowing snow.

With cold air close to the surface and a lot of moisture streaming over top, conditions are favorable for light, powdery snow throughout the day on Friday. For the lower elevations, we should see accumulations of 2 to 8 inches and 10 to 15 inches of snow for the mountains to the west of Billings.

The snowfall should be done before sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures should be in the single digits and teens throughout the day on Friday and drop to single digits below 0 by Saturday morning.

Overall, the weekend will be quiet, with temperatures into the teens to low 20s in the afternoons and overnight temperatures in the single digits.

The current trend is to bring in some very cold air starting Monday. Look for areas of light snow showers Sunday through Monday and then cold readings for the rest of the week.

Most of the area will be in the teens below zero and even some minus 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.