Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow coming

BILLINGS — Some areas could see patchy dense fog during this morning's commute. Be on the lookout for reduced visibility and watch out for pedestrians.

A quick shot of energy (forcing) teaming with upslope flow slamming into colder air will bring a chance of snow showers west and south of Yellowstone County this afternoon that could make its way into Billings by early evening.

Low pressure sliding to the south of the region will help deliver more Pacific moisture to the area and some spots could see steady snow on Thursday with a few inches possible in the mountains, foothills and lower elevations by Friday morning. Be prepared for snow covered or iced up roads during your commute on Friday morning.

A more zonal flow kicks in late in the week bringing warmer temperatures on Friday but especially on Saturday when highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. It doesn't last, though. Another system is forecast to move through by Sunday bringing cooler temperatures with rain and snow early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today through Friday, 40s/50s on Saturday then 30s/40s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s/30s Friday night and Saturday night then 20s Sunday night into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

