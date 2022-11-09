Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow and staying cold

BILLINGS — Another blast of snow will stretch across the area today as a deep area of low pressure over northern Nevada moves closer. Expect snow showers through tomorrow morning as the low slides along the MT/WY border this evening. The snow tapers off in Yellowstone County by late Thursday morning, but lingers in eastern MT until the afternoon as the low exits into the Dakotas. Billings/areas west and north could receive another 3" by tomorrow morning, eastern MT up to 8" by tomorrow afternoon. Southern MT/northern WY could get another inch or so.

Needless to say, take it slow during your commute as roads are slick and snow covered. Watch out for pedestrians. With the frigid temperatures, be sure to take care of pets, plants and pipes.

High pressure enters Friday bringing dry conditions and sunshine back into the area. Some spots could get above freezing that afternoon, too. The weekend will be warmer, but still well below average (highs and lows) with a slight chance of snow Sunday. A few flurries will also be possible on Monday.

Daytime highs will be in the 10s/20s today and tomorrow, 20s on Friday then 20s/30s Saturday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits tonight and tomorrow night then single digits/10s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com