Q2 Billings Area Weather: More smoke on Sunday with isolated PM showers

BILLINGS — Although it's been hazy the last couple days in our parts of Montana and Wyoming, the smoke has been much better than it was on Thursday. That trend will reverse as Sunday arrives, as the smoky air from the west begins to move eastward toward us. The smoke and haze along with a few clouds will keep us a handful of degrees milder Sunday morning, but it will still be cool.

Sunday we can expect a hazy, smoky mix of sun and clouds, but we'll have increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Despite the clouds and smoke, we'll be modestly warmer than Saturday. We'll still have haze and smoke on Monday, but there will be fewer clouds and warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of our area.

A large trough of low pressure currently over the West Coast will make its slow trek to the east through the rest of next week, and that will bring changes to our weather. We'll have a chance for rain showers late Tuesday, but our best chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be from late Wednesday through Friday, with fewer showers next Saturday. Highs will cool below average.