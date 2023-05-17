Q2 Billings Area Weather: More smoke before a warm weekend

BILLINGS — More smoke sinks south from Canada for now. But a high pressure area will nudge the haze back northward as it brings a warm and mainly dry weekend.

A few weak showers will form near the mountains and foothills through Thursday evening, but most of the area will be dry. Cooler air moves in Thursday morning, but dry air aloft will be warmed by the afternoon sun with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s, which is typical in mid-May.

The risk of more wildfire smoke will continue through Thursday and may stay hazy Friday. A reinforcing shot of smoke looks to move in from overnight through Thursday.

Be aware of visibility concerns thanks to the smoke. Those with respiratory or heart conditions should limit activity along with the elderly and kids as air quality will suffer.

At best, isolated showers or storms might develop Friday through Sunday. A more aggressive system arrives Monday that may even produce a few stronger cells with damaging wind or larger hail.