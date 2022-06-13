Q2 Billings Area Weather: More showers and thunderstorms today

BILLINGS — A chance for showers and thunderstorms remains for the area today, but there's a better chance of seeing isolated severe weather down in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. Lightning, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be all possible this afternoon through early evening.

Flooding could be an issue through tomorrow. Be on the lookout for water covered roads, high water levels in rivers and streams, and bank erosion. There's also a chance for flash flooding and debris flow in the various burn scars around the area including Robertson Draw, Crater Ridge, and Crooked Creek.

Expecting a couple of inches of mountain snow in the Beartooths through tomorrow night.

Strong winds will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper low exits. Gusts of 30-40 mph (if not stronger) expected.

Dry conditions settle in by the end of the week as things turn hotter. Aiming for the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. It will cool back down into the mid 80s on Sunday ahead of more rain moving in to end the weekend.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s/70s today, 50s/60s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Wednesday, 70s/80s on Thursday, 90s Friday and Saturday then 80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 40s/50s tonight through Wednesday night, 50s on Thursday night, then 50s/60s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com