Q2 Billings Area Weather: More showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening, Heavy rain at times

BILLINGS — Different day, same weather story.

We remain stuck between low and high pressure meaning more moisture will continue come up from the Gulf and spread across the region. This will lead to showers and thunderstorms over the course of the next several days.

Some storms could turn strong with gusty winds, lightning, very heavy rainfall with flash flooding, and small hail. The latest blend of models has become a bit more conservative in terms of what potential rain totals could be by Saturday morning. Now aiming for .50-1.25" with Billings picking up a bit over .50".

The main concern over the extended forecast period will be flooding issues. With the ground already oversaturated with the excessive rain we've received, any additional rain could prove to be problematic. Watch out for overflowing small streams, water on roadways, and flooded basements.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 70s/80s tomorrow and Friday, 60s/70s on Saturday then mainly 70s into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com