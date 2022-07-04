Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: More severe storms this week over the area

FORECAST FOR MONDAY EVENING JULY 4, 2022
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 19:13:48-04

BILLINGS — Strong to severe storms will continue to develop over a widespread area over at least the next 72 hours. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours are all concerns.

With the amount of atmospheric moisture currently available combined with the other severe weather parameters in place, morning and overnight storms will be more frequent than we usually see. Afternoons and evening will remain the most likely times for severe storms that can do damage.

Temperature remain fairly consistent, reaching mainly the 80s through Friday with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s in the lower elevations. The eky will be variably cloudy.

