Q2 Billings Area Weather: More severe storms right now and possible this week

BILLINGS — Through Tuesday evening, expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which have been strong or severe. The main concerns are large hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall due to high moisture levels in the atmosphere.

Large hail and heavy rain have already been reported with storms. The worst of the severe weather should end late in the evening, but some storms may linger, particularly in far eastern Montana.

The amount of moisture in the atmosphere is much higher than typical, and will likely stay that way for several days. Areas with previous burn scars, and areas with saturated ground from previous heavy rain should be cautious, as heavy rain could quickly worsen conditions and lead to localized flooding.

Wednesday will likely be calmer, but still have some isolated thunderstorms, and there's a chance these could still be strong. Temperatures will be cooler than late July averages, ranging from the 70s to 80s.

From Thursday through Monday, the weather is expected to remain active with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms each day. Although severe thunderstorms may become less likely, heavy rain could still lead to localized flooding.

Temperatures will stay mild, generally in the upper 70s to mid-80s, with possible warmer days near 90 by early next week.