Q2 Billings Area Weather: More scattered showers & thunderstorms coming our way

Mother Nature will have her own fireworks through the 4th of July
Jason Stiff
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BILLINGS — A trough of low pressure has settled over southern Canada and the northern tier of the United States, and that has allowed and will allow several disturbances to deliver more unsettled weather to Montana and Wyoming through much of the first week of July. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday evening, with quieter weather by Tuesday morning.

The quieter weather won't last very long, however, as scattered thunderstorms fire in the afternoon and evening. At this time it does not appear that severe thunderstorms are likely, but strong thunderstorms are certainly possible. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening in our area.

Another disturbance will bring the next round of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, which is the Fourth of July. Most places should only receive light to moderate rain at most, but it will likely affect some holiday plans. A ridge of high pressure, which will be dominating the West Coast's weather all week, will try to build our way by the weekend.

