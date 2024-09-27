Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Saturday warmth and sun with changes coming soon

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure remained in control of our region's weather on Friday, and that meant more sunshine and warmer than average weather for Montana and Wyoming. Friday night will be clear and quiet with a seasonably cool start to Saturday. Lows will fall into the 40s and lower 50s for most areas.

Saturday will be warmer than average and warmer than Friday as high pressure stays in control. Sunday will heat up further with breezy to windy weather developing ahead of an approaching Pacific storm. Highs in many areas will have a good chance to break records on Sunday despite more clouds, but don't get used to it.

A trough of low pressure and cold front will push over Montana and Wyoming Monday. We won't have a great chance for precipitation, but we'll have much stronger wind and much cooler air. Highs will likely drop 25-30 degrees on Monday. Unsettled weather will continue next week with gusty wind and seasonable highs.