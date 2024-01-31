Q2 Billings Area Weather: More records set. Gradual cooling and showers ahead

BILLINGS — More record high temperatures were set on Tuesday, with possible records still on Wednesday and Thursday. But the bigger story may be the cool down, with a chance of rain and snow by the weekend.

Billings reached 62 degrees Tuesday afternoon, breaking the old record for Jan. 30 of 59 set in 1992. Livingston and Sheridan, Wyoming also set records for the date reaching 63 and 68 respectively.

Livingston may set additional high-temperature records on Wednesday and Thursday.

As our high-pressure ridge has peaked, temperatures will gradually drop for the rest of the week, with readings slipping to the 50s over most of the area by Friday. That is still well above the seasonal averages and will come with continued dry weather and breezy conditions from Billings to the west.

While colder air moves down from the north, a push of moisture all the way from the Gulf of Mexico will move in from the east. That will increase the chance of rain or snow showers, especially by Saturday and Sunday.

Rain seems most likely at this point, but that could fall over frozen ground. Runoff could cause some isolated areas of flooding.

Precipitation totals look to be close to around 1/4 of an inch or less for most of the area. Showers will decrease at the end of the weekend.

Highs will be mainly 30s and 40s over the weekend and then push back into the 40s with the drier forecast early next week.