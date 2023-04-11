Q2 Billings Area Weather: More record warmth possible today

BILLINGS — Coming off record warmth yesterday in Livingston (75°) and Miles City (80°), some areas will try for records again today with Billings and Miles City having a good chance. A good portion of the Q2 viewing area will reach into the 80s this afternoon.

Expect strong winds today with gusts between 50-60 mph possible along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area and up to Harlowton and down to Red Lodge. Billings could feel gusts up to 40 mph.

A cold front will drop through tonight bringing much cooler temperatures to the area for the rest of the work week. Behind that, a Pacific trough will bring a chance of rain and snow Wednesday through Friday.

By Friday night, over a foot of snow could fall in the Crazies along with several inches in the Bulls, Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns. Billings could pick up a few inches, too.

A weaker shortwave disturbance is forecast to drop through on Friday continuing a slight chance of rain and snow Friday into Saturday morning.

High pressure takes over on Sunday bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures back into the area.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, 40s/50s tomorrow, 30s/40s on Thursday, 40s on Friday, 50s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday then 60s/70s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight then 20s/30s Wednesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com