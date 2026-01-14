Q2 Billings Area Weather: More record temperatures, more wind, and our first look at a change

BILLINGS — Light rain showers are dotting southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming Tuesday evening, bringing just a trace to two-tenths of an inch of much-needed moisture. While the rain won't amount to much, it's providing a gentle start to more wind and warm.

Wednesday, temperatures will soar 20 to 30 degrees above normal, reaching the 50s and 60s across much of the region. Record highs could fall, including in Billings, where the January 14 record is 60 degrees.

Breezy conditions will persist along the western foothills with wind gusts commonly reaching into the 40s. Fire weather concerns are elevated Wednesday, particularly around Yellowstone (Billings) and surrounding counties, where any spark could quickly spread grass fires.

A one-two punch of cooler air will drop afternoon highs about 8 to 12 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday. Thursday into Friday morning, eastern Montana and northern Wyoming face a 70 percent chance of experiencing winds exceeding 50 mph. These are potentially damaging winds that could down trees, power lines, and create hazardous travel conditions.

The wind machine will be powered by a tight pressure gradient and strong upper-level winds. Eastern Montana has the highest probability of seeing the strongest gusts, while the hills and foothills of Sheridan County, Wyoming, also face significant wind threats.

The same system may bring light snow showers to the easternmost counties of Montana, though accumulations should stay under an inch.

Friday will feel more like January, with high temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s from Billings to the west and upper 20s and 30s in eastern Montana.

For the weekend, temperatures rebound, but eastern areas will remain chilly. Looking ahead to next week, there's potential for another weather maker by the end of the work week.