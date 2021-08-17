Q2 Billings Area Weather: More record heat possible today, big cool down coming

BILLINGS — Good morning.

After setting a record high yesterday of 100°, we’ll be trying for another record today (100°/2020) in Billings. Sheridan and Miles City will approach record highs today as well.

Expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front this afternoon with some isolated severe weather possible from southwest to east central Montana including all of Yellowstone County. Gusty winds in excess of 50 mph will be the main concern.

Not only will it be hot today, it will still be quite dry in spots, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect today. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

Surface smoke will still be thick today so the air quality will remain poor but will improve tomorrow in the wake of the cold front.

The front passes through by the evening bringing much cooler air into the area over the next few days. We’ll warm up heading into the weekend, but highs and lows will stay below average.

A deep low moving through will keep a good chance of rain in the forecast through Friday with between 0.25-1” of rainfall possible. There could even be snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths.

Light rain is possible across the weekend.

Today's high will be in the upper 90s, mid 60s tomorrow and Thursday, low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday then low 80s Sunday and Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

