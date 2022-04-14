Q2 Billings Area Weather: More record cold likely before spring returns

BILLINGS — The weather system responsible for the heavy snow and blizzard conditions region is spinning over northern Minnesota but still bringing gusty northwest winds and blowing snow over eastern Montana. These will decrease Thursday evening.

Another system is bringing snow to the mountains and foothills west of Billings. A few inches of new snow is expected in the mountains and foothills, but some light snow is possible for the lower elevations.

More record low temperatures will be challenged by Friday morning and again early Saturday with readings in the single digits and teens.

Friday afternoon highs will be mainly in the 20s to low 30s, but warm by about 10 degrees Sunday. The best chance of snow is Saturday night through Sunday morning but will also come with some wind.