Q2 Billings Area Weather: More record breaking heat today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We’re coming off record heat yesterday in Billings (101° beat the record of 100° in 1959) and Livingston (98° tied the record in 1988) and we’re getting even hotter as high pressure continues to influence the area. Today should be the final day of record breaking heat as a cold front will swing through late tonight/early tomorrow morning bringing in cooler air that should drop daytime temperatures down to a few degrees above the norm Thursday through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through this evening. Limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

A reversal of winds will also bring monsoonal moisture into the region so going with a chance of much needed rain Thursday through early next week.

Areas of smoke will make air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups today. Use caution if you have asthma or other respiratory issues.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s today, mid 90s on Wednesday then low 90s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday night then mid 60s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

