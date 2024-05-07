Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain, wind, and mountain snow

BILLINGS — The low pressure system that brought a lot of rain along with thunderstorms, mountain snow, and strong winds on Monday will bring more of the same Tuesday as the low stays parked over the Dakotas through Wednesday night.

Winds will continue to gust up to 65 mph through this afternoon making for hazardous travel conditions.

Some areas in eastern Montana received over an inch and a half of rain yesterday and could pick up another inch or two by Thursday.

Latest projected additional totals by Thursday:

Up to 1" in Billings, Livingston, and Sheridan, up to a half inch in Cody, and up to 1.5" in Miles City.

Well over a foot of heavy wet snow will be possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, Crazies, Pryors, and Bighorns by Thursday. Snow levels could fall to around 4,500 ft by the middle of the week.

Precipitation should end by Thursday night as high pressure takes over, bringing dry and warmer weather back into the forecast Friday through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday, 50s and 60s on Thursday, mainly 60s on Friday then 70s across the weekend.

Nightly lows will be in the 30s and 40s during this stretch.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com