Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain, very warm for early May, then more rain

BILLINGS — Rainfall reports from Sunday and Monday indicate 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall over a wide area especially south of I-90 west of Billings, and in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. The greatest amount reported has been 4.38 inches at Fishtail.

The estimate is up to two feet of wet snow on north facing slopes such as Cole Creek above Red Lodge. About foot and a half was reported so far at locations in the Big Horns.

With at least some partial clearing overnight, we may see patchy fog develop, particularly in areas that received the greatest rain and snow. Overnight lows will be in the 30s for most locations.

A brief ridge Tuesday will warm us to the 60s and low 70s before a short wave trough moves into the region. This will spread another round of showers over the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Once again, the foothills and the Big Horns region should see the largest amounts. This should not be anything like this recent Sunday/Monday precipitation, but some areas may see 0.10 to 0.25 of rain, and maybe up to near half inch in isolated areas.

The higher elevations could see a few inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This rain and snow will cool us to the 40s and 50s for highs on Wednesday.

Thursday will see increasing heights across the region leading to increasing temperatures in the 60s. Friday and Saturday the upper level ridge will be centered over the region, warming temperatures into the 70s and 80s F. These temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees above average.

A large low moving over the southwestern United States brings the potential for another round of significant precipitation Sunday and Monday. It is too early to estimate precipitation amounts, but there is the potential for heavy precipitation on top of already saturated soils.

Temperatures will start to fall Sunday with temperatures returning to the 60s F by Monday.