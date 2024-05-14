Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, Mountain snow also possible

BILLINGS — Energy behind low pressure will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday. Winds will also increase with gusts 20-30 mph across the area, especially areas where thunderstorms pop up.

After seeing highs in the 70s and 80s yesterday, daytime temperatures will be more seasonal Tuesday, dropping down into the 60s and 70s.

Because of the cooler temperatures, several of inches of snowfall will be possible above 9,000 feet in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

Keeping a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Wednesday as the shortwave shot of energy exits the area. There could be a brief break from the rain on Thursday before another area of low pressure drops in from Canada, along with several small disturbances, puts chances for precipitation right back in the forecast on Friday through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com