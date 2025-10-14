Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain and snow heading our way

BILLINGS — Fog, low clouds, snow flurries, and drizzle could impact travel conditions Tuesday morning with slick roads and reduced visibility, especially in areas along and west of a line from Roundup to Billings to Sheridan. This could also be an issue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Much of the area should stay dry Tuesday afternoon, but cannot rule out lingering isolated light showers before a bigger push of moisture moves in by Tuesday night. Daytime highs will range from the low 50s west to low 60s east.

Confidence is high that another surge of moisture will begin to arrive by Tuesday night, bringing rain to the lower elevations and snow to the mountains. Many locations could receive around half an inch of rainfall by Thursday night.

Mountain areas will also see more Tuesday night through Thursday. Snow levels will be between 8,000-9,000 ft Tuesday morning, gradually lowering to possibly below 6,000 ft through Thursday, so light snow will be possible in lower areas. Heaviest totals are expected in the Absaroka-Beartooth Mountains, with southwest-facing slopes above 9,000 ft having a decent chance of over 6 inches up to a foot. The Bighorns could see up to 6 inches near Burgess Junction.

Temperatures will stay seasonably cool through much of the week, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Another round of unsettled weather is possible Friday under an unstable northwest flow before warmer and drier conditions return for the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s Tuesday through Thursday nights, 20s and 30s Friday night, then 30s Saturday night.

