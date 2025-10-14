Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain and mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday

BILLINGS — Tuesday has been a drier day for much of our parts of Montana and Wyoming, but many of us were still socked-in with clouds. Another disturbance is moving our way from the south, and it will deliver areas of rain and mountain snow late tonight and before sunrise on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 30s.

A good portion of the daylight hours will be dry on Wednesday, but we'll still have plenty of clouds, and another wave of rain and thunderstorms with mountain snow will move over our region late Wednesday afternoon and evening. That same disturbance will bring more rain and mountain snow much of Thursday.

A cold front will clip our region on Friday from the north, which will allow for fewer clouds, but we'll also have stronger wind, and there will still be a chance for additional rain and mountain snow late Friday and early Saturday. Late Saturday and much of Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will dry and warm us, but briefly.

Another surge of moisture will push our way late Sunday, and that will provide yet another chance for lower elevation rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind. The chances for showers will linger into Monday morning for many areas. Late Monday and Tuesday our weather will dry again, but highs will be below average.